Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Rises By 23.7%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 348,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. CION Investment has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.75.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 17.32%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CION

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.