Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Grows By 10.6%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 234.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 962,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 205,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,952 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.5 %

CLPT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 101,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,427. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 96.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.