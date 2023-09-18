Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Increases By 22.3%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS DOCRF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Monday. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
