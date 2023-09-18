Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Increases By 22.3%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS DOCRF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Monday. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

