Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declines By 8.7%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,540,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance
CBRL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CBRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
