Short Interest in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Increases By 22.5%

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 185,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.21. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.80 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.