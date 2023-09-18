Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rises By 10.5%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,607,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 3,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.0 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $31.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

