Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rises By 10.5%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,607,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 3,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.0 days.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $31.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $60.65.
About Delivery Hero
