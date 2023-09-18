Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Increases By 24.0%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 190,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

