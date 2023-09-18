Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Increases By 10.1%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $46,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %

EQH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. 1,537,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,397. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

