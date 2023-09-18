Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Rises By 26.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 787,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1594 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

