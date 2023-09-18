Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rises By 10.7%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,342.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
FLUIF remained flat at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.12.
Fluidra Company Profile
