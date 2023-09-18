Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rises By 10.7%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,342.0 days.

FLUIF remained flat at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.12.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

