Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declines By 10.6%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

NYSE GD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

