Short Interest in Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Rises By 10.4%

Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Hall of Fame Village Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFVW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Hall of Fame Village has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Hall of Fame Village Company Profile
