Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW) Grows By 11.4%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

