Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Grows By 26.6%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,301,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 1,027,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.8 days.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFCZF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $154.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

