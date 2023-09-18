Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Decreases By 15.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $16.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

