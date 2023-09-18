Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 26.0%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.1708 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
