Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Grows By 25.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jowell Global Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of JWEL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.21. 105,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,762. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

