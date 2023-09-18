Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Expands By 10.4%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Katapult from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Katapult
Katapult Stock Down 1.0 %
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 495.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.