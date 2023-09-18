Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Expands By 10.4%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Katapult from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Katapult stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 10,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Katapult has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 495.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

