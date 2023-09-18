Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Grows By 10.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.