Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Grows By 10.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE KIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.46.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Featured Stories
