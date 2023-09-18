Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Grows By 19.8%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,355 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,404.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 186,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. 16,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

