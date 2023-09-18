Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Drops By 17.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.