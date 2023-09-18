Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Drops By 17.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
