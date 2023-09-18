Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

