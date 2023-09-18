Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.12

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 321204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 290.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 122.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

