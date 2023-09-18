Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.11. 146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

