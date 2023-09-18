Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 7,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
