Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 7,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

About Source Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 155,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 97,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 2,558.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

