SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.26. 548,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 464,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7,800.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 651,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 643,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 195,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 157,973 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,010 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,111,000.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

