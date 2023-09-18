Status Hits Market Capitalization of $85.37 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02201645 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,132,770.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

