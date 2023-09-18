STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 2.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.24. Approximately 70,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 172,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

About STEP Energy Services

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.33. The stock has a market cap of C$306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.