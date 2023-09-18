STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.42 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $94.35 million and $34.42 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04890512 USD and is down -13.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $88,071,554.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

