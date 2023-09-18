Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 204,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.07. 1,002,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

