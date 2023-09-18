Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. 1,311,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.