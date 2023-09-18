Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 16.1% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $78,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.90. 388,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.