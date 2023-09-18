Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.68. 46,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMMF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.