Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVCPW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 267,129 shares during the last quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCPW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

