Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Up 25.1% in August

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 966,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $459.94. 384,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,680. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $471.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,953 shares of company stock worth $22,116,008. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

