Synthetix Price Hits $2.17 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $585.79 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00008090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 324,157,586 coins and its circulating supply is 270,145,399 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

