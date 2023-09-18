Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 143,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Trading Up 3.2 %

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Takung Art by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

