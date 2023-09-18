TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.57

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 194621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TechTarget Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

