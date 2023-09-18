Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 26,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. 3,505,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,609. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

