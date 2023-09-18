Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $333.51 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $333.51 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002501 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,835,455,226,091 coins and its circulating supply is 5,821,338,299,563 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

