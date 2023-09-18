Terra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $147.75 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 378,330,171 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.