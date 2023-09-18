Terra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $147.75 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009570 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001391 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001838 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 378,330,171 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
