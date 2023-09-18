The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Trading Down 0.7%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

