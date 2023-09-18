The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 23,961 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 23,961 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $225,952.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,696,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,372.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 7,378 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,869.66.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 25,867 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $240,045.76.

On Monday, September 11th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 8,276 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $78,042.68.

On Thursday, September 7th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 21,307 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $194,106.77.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 4,480 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

Joint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 177,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,961. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Joint had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Joint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Joint by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joint by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Joint by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Joint by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.