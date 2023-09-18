The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 7,378 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $69,869.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,672,473 shares in the company, valued at $34,778,319.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 23,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $225,952.23.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 25,867 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $240,045.76.

On Monday, September 11th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 8,276 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $78,042.68.

On Thursday, September 7th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 21,307 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $194,106.77.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 4,480 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $40,768.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $3,916.90.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.50. 177,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $139.46 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Joint by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

