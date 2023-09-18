The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RMR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,823. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.45.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $280.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. Analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

