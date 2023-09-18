The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 60,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 32,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.