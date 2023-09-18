The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Es Charles Van Sells 45,315 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 566,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,201. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vita Coco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.