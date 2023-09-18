Threshold Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $183.04 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,839.44 or 0.99990518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01725511 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,060,705.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

