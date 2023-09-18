TNC Coin (TNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,391.01

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $621.65 million and $33,391.01 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10416737 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $34,051.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

