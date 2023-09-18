Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

